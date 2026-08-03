Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources

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Davis-Monthan Air Force Base personnel and local community partners familiarize themselves with the assortment of manikins utilized during a tour of the University of Arizona’s Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center (ASTEC) at Tucson, Arizona, July 29, 2026. DM’s pararescuemen and emergency responders from DM and the local community use ASTEC resources to increase their medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)