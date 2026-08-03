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    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources [Image 5 of 6]

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    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base personnel and local community partners familiarize themselves with the assortment of manikins utilized during a tour of the University of Arizona’s Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center (ASTEC) at Tucson, Arizona, July 29, 2026. DM’s pararescuemen and emergency responders from DM and the local community use ASTEC resources to increase their medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 21:49
    Photo ID: 9853114
    VIRIN: 260729-F-KQ087-1361
    Resolution: 5745x3822
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources

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