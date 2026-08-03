Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, director of Defense Health Network Europe, presents a command coin to Sra. Ana Aguilar Rubio, a Spanish local national employee in the Referral Management Department, during a facility visit July 15, 2026. The recognition highlights the vital partnership between U.S. military personnel and Spanish host nation employees in connecting patients with specialty care, sustaining medical readiness and advancing the command’s healthcare mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Everett Lopez)