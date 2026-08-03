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    Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter [Image 1 of 4]

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    Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, director of Defense Health Network Europe, presents a command coin to Sra. Ana Aguilar Rubio, a Spanish local national employee in the Referral Management Department, during a facility visit July 15, 2026. The recognition highlights the vital partnership between U.S. military personnel and Spanish host nation employees in connecting patients with specialty care, sustaining medical readiness and advancing the command’s healthcare mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Everett Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:31
    Photo ID: 9852487
    VIRIN: 260714-N-FT324-2494
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter
    Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter
    Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter
    Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter

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    medical readiness
    military medicine
    Naval Hospital Rota
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Navy Medicine
    force health protection
    host nation partnerships
    warfighter readiness
    healthcare delivery
    Defense Health Network Europe
    strategic medical readiness
    command engagement

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