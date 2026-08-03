U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, director of Defense Health Network Europe, presents a command coin to Sra. Ana Aguilar Rubio, a Spanish local national employee in the Referral Management Department, during a facility visit July 15, 2026. The recognition highlights the vital partnership between U.S. military personnel and Spanish host nation employees in connecting patients with specialty care, sustaining medical readiness and advancing the command’s healthcare mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Everett Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:31
|Photo ID:
|9852487
|VIRIN:
|260714-N-FT324-2494
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.