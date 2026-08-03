Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle’s Visit Highlights Strategic Medical Readiness and Support to the Warfighter

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, director of Defense Health Network Europe, speaks with the Referral Management team during a facility visit July 15, 2026. The discussion highlighted the team’s role in connecting patients with specialty care and the strong partnership between U.S. military personnel and Spanish host nation employees in supporting continuity of care, medical readiness and the command’s healthcare mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Everett Lopez)