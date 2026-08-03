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    Energy agreement signed [Image 2 of 2]

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    Energy agreement signed

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Photo by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Vice President, Power Supply and Fuels at Tennessee Valley Authority, Monika Beckner and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment Dr. Jeff Waksman, sign a memorandum of understanding. The Army leverages TVA's technical expertise, working together to support the regional electricity grid, ensuring continuous, reliable power for both the Army and surrounding communities. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Tyler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:48
    Photo ID: 9852393
    VIRIN: 260805-A-LD107-9520
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy agreement signed [Image 2 of 2], by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Agreement strengthens power partnerships
    Energy agreement signed

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