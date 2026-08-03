Agreement strengthens power partnerships

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Vice President, Power Supply and Fuels at Tennessee Valley Authority, Monika Beckner and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment Dr. Jeff Waksman, sign a memorandum of understanding. The Army leverages TVA's technical expertise, working together to support the regional electricity grid, ensuring continuous, reliable power for both the Army and surrounding communities. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Tyler)