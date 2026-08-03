Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament

Date Taken: 09.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:14 Photo ID: 9852135 VIRIN: 260802-A-CO967-1016 Resolution: 6144x4388 Size: 2.93 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

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