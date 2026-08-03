(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Lolita Galdones shares a happy moment with teammates at the 2025 Armed Forces Rugby Championships.

    (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Colby Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:14
    Photo ID: 9852135
    VIRIN: 260802-A-CO967-1016
    Resolution: 6144x4388
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament
    Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Rugby
    Armed Forces Rugby Championship
    All-Army Rugby
    SFC Lolita Galdones
    Army Rugby Union

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery