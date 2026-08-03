Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lolita Galdones is the longest tenured member of the All-Army women's rugby team and has participated in every Armed Forces championship since 2019. Galdones scored the first try of Army's 22-17 triumph over Navy to win her sixth Armed Forces Championship at the U.S. Naval Academy on Aug. 2, 2026.
(Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Colby Mothershead.)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:14
|Photo ID:
|9852120
|VIRIN:
|260802-A-CO967-1014
|Resolution:
|4095x2925
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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