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    Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament [Image 1 of 2]

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    Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lolita Galdones is the longest tenured member of the All-Army women's rugby team and has participated in every Armed Forces championship since 2019. Galdones scored the first try of Army's 22-17 triumph over Navy to win her sixth Armed Forces Championship at the U.S. Naval Academy on Aug. 2, 2026.

    (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Colby Mothershead.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:14
    Photo ID: 9852120
    VIRIN: 260802-A-CO967-1014
    Resolution: 4095x2925
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament
    Soldier returns for sixth Armed Forces tournament

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    TAGS

    Armed Forces sports
    SFC Lolita Galdones
    Armed Forces Sports Rugby
    Army Rugby Union
    U.S. Army Rugby

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