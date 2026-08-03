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    Navy Medical Service Corps Celebrates 79 Years of Dedicated Service at NMRTC Bethesda [Image 1 of 3]

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    Navy Medical Service Corps Celebrates 79 Years of Dedicated Service at NMRTC Bethesda

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Acting Surgeon General and Director of the Medical Service Corps, speaks during Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center Bethesda’s Medical Service Corps Birthday Ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, August 4, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda's mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Alec Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 08:28
    Photo ID: 9851091
    VIRIN: 260804-N-CI012-1021
    Resolution: 5436x3624
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Medical Service Corps Celebrates 79 Years of Dedicated Service at NMRTC Bethesda [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medical Service Corps Celebrates 79 Years of Dedicated Service at NMRTC Bethesda
    Navy Medical Service Corps Celebrates 79 Years of Dedicated Service at NMRTC Bethesda
    Navy Medical Service Corps Celebrates 79 Years of Dedicated Service at NMRTC Bethesda

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