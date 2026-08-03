Navy Medical Service Corps Celebrates 79 Years of Dedicated Service at NMRTC Bethesda

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Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Acting Surgeon General and Director of the Medical Service Corps, speaks during Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center Bethesda’s Medical Service Corps Birthday Ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, August 4, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda's mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Alec Kramer)