Navy Medical Service Corps Celebrates 79 Years of Dedicated Service at NMRTC Bethesda

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer | Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Acting Surgeon General and Director of the Medical Service Corps, Capt. David Lang, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center and Lt. Adrianna Kuechle take part in the ceremonial cake cutting during a MSC Birthday Ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, August 4, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda's mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Alec Kramer) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer

BETHESDA, Md. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda celebrated the Navy Medical Service Corps 79th anniversary at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, honoring a legacy that began with the Army-Navy Medical Service Corps Act of 1947, August 4, 2026.

The celebration highlighted the history of the medical service corps which started with four specialist sections and today is a diverse group of 31 unique specialties.

Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Acting Surgeon General and Director of the Medical Service Corps, delivered remarks reflecting on the enduring mission of the MSC and the true meaning behind its name. "For 79 years now, our Corps has stood tall and delivered and supported our warfighters every day," Case noted. "I'm reminded of every day what our middle name is. It's Service."

During the reading of the official Birthday Message, Case's written words emphasized the indispensable nature of the Corps service in supporting the Joint Force.

"Today, you are the essential professionals that hold Navy Medicine together,” said Case. “Whether you are leading in our military treatment facilities, sailing aboard naval and hospital ships, driving clinical research, or supporting operations in challenging environments worldwide, your expertise powers our mission."

Beyond operational excellence, Case placed a heavy emphasis on mentorship and the crucial support system provided by military families.

"I ask you, as MSCs, advise each other through one-on-one, peer-to-peer mentoring. Take care of each other," Case urged the attendees. He also took a moment to express profound gratitude for the loved ones behind the uniform, stating, "Thank you to your families for their unwavering support, resilience, and sacrifices which form the bedrock of your service."

The ceremony concluded with the time-honored tradition of cutting the cake.

As the Medical Service Corps looks to the future, it remains anchored by its history and the unwavering commitment of its officers to serve the Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation.

NMRTC Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force.