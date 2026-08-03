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    68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area [Image 5 of 5]

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    68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Shaun Rajasekar 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Cpl. Kumulani Gutierrez (center) of the 928th Medical Company Area Support, receives a commander’s coin from Brig. Gen Lance Raney of the 68th Theater Medical Command in recognition of her excellence and professionalism during the command’s battlefield circulation at Powidz, Poland, Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 06:42
    Photo ID: 9850913
    VIRIN: 260804-A-RU006-1034
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Shaun Rajasekar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area
    68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area
    68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area
    68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area
    68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area

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