68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area

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U.S. Army Cpl. Kumulani Gutierrez (center) of the 928th Medical Company Area Support, receives a commander’s coin from Brig. Gen Lance Raney of the 68th Theater Medical Command in recognition of her excellence and professionalism during the command’s battlefield circulation at Powidz, Poland, Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar)