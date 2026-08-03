68th Theater Medical Command visit 928th Medical Company Support Area

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U.S. Army Spc. Lauren Hennig ,left, and Cpl. Kumulani Gutierrez of the 928th Medical Company Area Support, standby to be presented with commander’s coins from Brig. Gen Lance Raney in recognition of their excellence and professionalism during the 68th Theater Medical Command’s battlefield circulation at Powidz , Poland, on Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)