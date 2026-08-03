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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid [Image 16 of 17]

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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Tomas Arce 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units across Europe conduct night raids during the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad July 30 – Aug. 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers’ technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level: highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tomas Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 03:55
    Photo ID: 9850752
    VIRIN: 260803-A-SD508-1229
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Tomas Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    EABestSquad

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