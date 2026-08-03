USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Raid

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units across Europe conduct night raids during the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad July 30 – Aug. 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers’ technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level: highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tomas Arce)