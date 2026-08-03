U.S. 7th Fleet Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas speaks to Sailors stationed at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan during a visit to the island, Aug. 3, 2026. Douglas met with Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa to discuss the lives of forward-deployed Sailors. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 22:11
|Photo ID:
|9850598
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-VO895-1031
|Resolution:
|4616x3077
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C7F CMC Jeremy Douglas visits White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.