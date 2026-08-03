C7F CMC Jeremy Douglas visits White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan

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U.S. 7th Fleet Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas speaks to Sailors stationed at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan during a visit to the island, Aug. 3, 2026. Douglas met with Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa to discuss the lives of forward-deployed Sailors. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)