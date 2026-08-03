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    C7F CMC Jeremy Douglas visits White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 2]

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    C7F CMC Jeremy Douglas visits White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    U.S. 7th Fleet Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas speaks to Sailors stationed at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan during a visit to the island, Aug. 3, 2026. Douglas met with Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa to discuss the lives of forward-deployed Sailors. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 22:12
    Photo ID: 9850597
    VIRIN: 260803-N-VO895-1019
    Resolution: 5865x3910
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, C7F CMC Jeremy Douglas visits White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C7F CMC Jeremy Douglas visits White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan
    C7F CMC Jeremy Douglas visits White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan

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