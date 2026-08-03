U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Jason Kim, a Language Enabled Airman Program scholar supporting 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, which is currently assigned to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, under the unit deployment program, interprets instruction from U.S. Marines for members of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 in Gimpo, South Korea, July 24, 2026. KMEP 26.2 is a semiannual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Kim is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados)