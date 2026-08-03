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    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2 [Image 3 of 9]

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2

    GIMPO-SI, SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryson Jester a squad leader with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, provides instruction to Republic of Korea Marines on weapons handling during the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 on Gimpo-Si, South Korea, July 24, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Jester, is a native of Vermont. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9850549
    VIRIN: 260724-M-OW737-1159
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: GIMPO-SI, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Daniel Granados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmanship Skills During KMEP 26.2

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    MARKSMENSHIP
    3rd MARDIV
    KMEP
    V37
    KOREA
    USMC

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