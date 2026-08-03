The new Visitor Control Center at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, stands ready ahead of its grand opening ceremony, July 30, 2025. The $22.6 million facility, delivered by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington in partnership with Encon Desbuild JV, will streamline visitor processing and enhance security screening at the installation.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 20:52
|Photo ID:
|9850545
|VIRIN:
|260731-N-AE927-2877
|Resolution:
|3984x2240
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico
No keywords found.