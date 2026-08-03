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    NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico [Image 1 of 4]

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    NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    The new Visitor Control Center at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, stands ready ahead of its grand opening ceremony, July 30, 2025. The $22.6 million facility, delivered by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington in partnership with Encon Desbuild JV, will streamline visitor processing and enhance security screening at the installation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9850545
    VIRIN: 260731-N-AE927-2877
    Resolution: 3984x2240
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico
    NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico
    NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico
    NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico

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    NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico

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    NAVFAC
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Military Construction
    NAVFAC Washington
    Navy
    Engineering

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