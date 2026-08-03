NAVFAC Washington Delivers New Visitor Control Center to Strengthen Security, Support the Warfighter at MCB Quantico

Photo By Natasha Waldron Anthony | Marine Corps and Navy officials, along with project partners and contractors, cut the...... read more read more Photo By Natasha Waldron Anthony | Marine Corps and Navy officials, along with project partners and contractors, cut the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony for the new Visitor Control Center at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 30, 2025. The $22.6 million facility, delivered by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington in partnership with Encon Desbuild JV, will enhance security screening and streamline visitor processing at the installation. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington celebrated the completion of P-656, a new Visitor Control Center (VCC) and Commercial Vehicle Inspection (CVI) facility at Marine Corps Base Quantico, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held July 30.



The $22.6 million project, awarded to Encon Desbuild JV in August 2023, delivers approximately 18,000 square feet of new infrastructure, including a gatehouse, sentry and commercial vehicle inspection gates and expanded parking, all built in direct compliance with Antiterrorism/Force Protection (AT/FP) requirements.



“The successful completion of P-656 is a fantastic example of the very strong partnership that exists between the Marine Corps and NAVFAC at Marine Corps Base Quantico,” said Capt. Daniel Schmitt, NAVFAC Washington’s commanding officer. “Our teams worked hand in hand during the planning, design and construction phases of the project to ensure it was completed on time, within budget and to the highest quality.”



Schmitt added that the facility represents far more than construction materials left behind, “It’s the delivery of increased AT/FP capability,” at what he called the “Crossroads of the Marine Corps.”



For the NAVFAC Washington team on the ground, the project was as much about mission as it was about masonry. Construction Manager Lt. Alfred Brown said the team stayed focused on the warfighter throughout construction.



“We kept the mission front and center by maintaining close communication with the Provost Marshal’s Office throughout the project,” Brown said. “By coordinating schedule changes, discussing potential modifications and incorporating feedback from the end user, we ensured the facility would meet operational needs while minimizing impacts to base security and day-to-day operations.”



That close coordination with the Provost Marshal’s Office paid off for the Marines and civilian officers who will run the new facility day to day.



“This new building is a massive leap forward in our capabilities by integrating modernized defense biometric identification system known as Defense technology and expanding our processing capacity,” said U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Trey James, the Provost Marshal Office operations chief. “We are dramatically reducing the wait times for our guests. But most importantly, we are enhancing our force protection, allowing our civilian police force and Marines to rapidly screen for active warrants, verify credentials and ensure the absolute safety of the thousands of service members and their families who live and train on this installation.”



Harold Rodriguez, supervisory civil engineer with NAVFAC Washington’s Planning, Design and Construction Directorate, said the project’s design and construction team felt a direct connection to that mission. “It’s overwhelming to feel that you deliver a facility for our warfighters, and this is kind of the first line of defense for them,” Rodriguez said. “Being of service for our warfighters is really rewarding.”



The new VCC/CVI complex will process approximately 60,000 visitors, contractors and students who pass through Quantico annually, strengthening force protection while easing traffic congestion at the installation’s main gateway.