PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training

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U.S. Army Green Berets instruct members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in close-quarters battle techniques during the Force Integration Training phase of PANAMAX 2026 in Panamá Oeste Province, Panama, Aug. 1, 2026. PANAMAX scenarios help the defense and public security forces of participating nations improve interoperability, hone their skills during scenarios involving coalition and all-domain operations, forge strong cooperative partnerships, and demonstrate their collective capacity to respond to and deter threats to the region and its critical waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)