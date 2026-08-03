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    PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training [Image 4 of 6]

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    PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training

    PANAMA

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    Special Operations Command South

    U.S. Army Green Berets instruct members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in close-quarters battle techniques during the Force Integration Training phase of PANAMAX 2026 in Panamá Oeste Province, Panama, Aug. 1, 2026. PANAMAX scenarios help the defense and public security forces of participating nations improve interoperability, hone their skills during scenarios involving coalition and all-domain operations, forge strong cooperative partnerships, and demonstrate their collective capacity to respond to and deter threats to the region and its critical waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9850346
    VIRIN: 260731-A-SU758-3092
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training
    PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training
    PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training
    PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training
    PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training
    PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training

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