PANAMAX 2026: CFSOCC Force Integration Training

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A U.S. Army Green Beret instructs members of the Belize Coast Guard's Coast Guard Special Operations Group (CSOG) in close-quarters battle drills during the Force Integration Training phase of PANAMAX 2026 in Panamá Oeste Province, Panama, Aug. 1, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 scenarios help the defense and public security forces of participating nations improve interoperability, hone their skills during scenarios involving coalition and all-domain operations, forge strong cooperative partnerships, and demonstrate their collective capacity to respond to and deter threats to the region and its critical waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)