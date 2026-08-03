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    MCLB Barstow Food Pantry Event Aug. 4, 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    MCLB Barstow Food Pantry Event Aug. 4, 2026

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Katherine Cortez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, Calif. — Military families, Marines, civilians, and base personnel gathered for a food and toiletry distribution event at the Housing Community Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Aug. 4. The event was held to provide military families with donated food and toiletry items sponsored by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Katherine Cortez, COMMSTRAT)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9850295
    VIRIN: 260804-M-AI729-3397
    Resolution: 3904x6960
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCLB Barstow Food Pantry Event Aug. 4, 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCLB Barstow Food Pantry Event Aug. 4, 2026
    MCLB Barstow Food Pantry Event Aug 4, 2026.
    MCLB Barstow Food Pantry Event Aug. 4, 2026
    MCLB Barstow Food Pantry Event

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