MCLB Barstow Food Pantry Event Aug. 4, 2026

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MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, Calif. — Military families, Marines, civilians, and base personnel gathered for a food and toiletry distribution event at the Housing Community Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Aug. 4. The event was held to provide military families with donated food and toiletry items sponsored by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Katherine Cortez, COMMSTRAT)