Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro promoted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro, operations sergeant assigned to the G-37 directorate, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, poses with his family following his promotion from staff sergeant to sergeant first class at Foster Point, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2026. The ceremony recognized Tiro's advancement to the Army's senior noncommissioned officer ranks and celebrated the support of his family throughout his military career. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9850147
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-KO568-6757
|Resolution:
|5587x3717
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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