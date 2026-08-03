Family members pin the rank of sergeant first class onto Staff Sgt. Michael Tiro, operations sergeant assigned to the G-37 directorate, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, during a promotion ceremony at Foster Point, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2026. Tiro was promoted to the rank of sergeant first class in recognition of his leadership, service and dedication to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9850143
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-KO568-3402
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro promoted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.