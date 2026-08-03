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    Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro promoted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro promoted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Family members pin the rank of sergeant first class onto Staff Sgt. Michael Tiro, operations sergeant assigned to the G-37 directorate, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, during a promotion ceremony at Foster Point, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2026. Tiro was promoted to the rank of sergeant first class in recognition of his leadership, service and dedication to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9850143
    VIRIN: 260804-A-KO568-3402
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro promoted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro promoted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro promoted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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    promotion ceremony
    sergeant first class
    94th AAMDC
    Foster Point
    Hawaii
    promotion
    U.S. Army
    noncommissioned officer
    NCO
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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