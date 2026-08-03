Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tiro promoted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members pin the rank of sergeant first class onto Staff Sgt. Michael Tiro, operations sergeant assigned to the G-37 directorate, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, during a promotion ceremony at Foster Point, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2026. Tiro was promoted to the rank of sergeant first class in recognition of his leadership, service and dedication to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)