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    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026 [Image 55 of 56]

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    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown July 21, 2026, at the installation for Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers training at the installation. During July 2026, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual, weekend, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9850146
    VIRIN: 260721-A-OK556-8670
    Resolution: 938x1377
    Size: 373.43 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026 [Image 56 of 56], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026
    Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026

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