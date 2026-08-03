Thousands of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers complete annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2026

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Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown July 21, 2026, at the installation for Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers training at the installation. During July 2026, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual, weekend, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)