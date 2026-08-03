Marines Swim PT

U.S. Marines participated in a swim physical training session at the Oasis Pool aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 4. The training, which integrated endurance swimming and water survival techniques, focused on building cardiovascular stamina, breathing control, and water confidence to maintain total force physical readiness and amphibious combat capabilities.
(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Kristyn Galvan, COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9849774
|VIRIN:
|260804-M-XD809-1807
|Resolution:
|6820x4547
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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