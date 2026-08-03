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    Marines Swim PT [Image 3 of 11]

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    Marines Swim PT

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marines participated in a swim physical training session at the Oasis Pool aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 4. The training, which integrated endurance swimming and water survival techniques, focused on building cardiovascular stamina, breathing control, and water confidence to maintain total force physical readiness and amphibious combat capabilities.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Kristyn Galvan, COMMSTRAT)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9849760
    VIRIN: 260804-M-XD809-3229
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines Swim PT [Image 11 of 11], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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