NEWPORT, R.I.— Incoming military students stand to be recognized during the U.S. Naval War College Convocation ceremony onboard Naval Station Newport, Aug. 4, 2026. Convocation welcomed a total of 477 students to the 2026-27 academic year and was highlighted by a keynote address by the Honorable Hung Cao, Acting Secretary of the Navy. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9849770
|VIRIN:
|260804-D-YG388-8240
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
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