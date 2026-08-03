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    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College [Image 9 of 10]

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    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Kristopher Burris 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I.— Incoming military students stand to be recognized during the U.S. Naval War College Convocation ceremony onboard Naval Station Newport, Aug. 4, 2026. Convocation welcomed a total of 477 students to the 2026-27 academic year and was highlighted by a keynote address by the Honorable Hung Cao, Acting Secretary of the Navy. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9849770
    VIRIN: 260804-D-YG388-8240
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College [Image 10 of 10], by Kristopher Burris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College
    Acting Secretary of the Navy launches new academic year at the U.S. Naval War College

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