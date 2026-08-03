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    NMCCL holds Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting [Image 3 of 3]

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    NMCCL holds Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Medical Service Corps officers with, NMCCL commander and director Captain Kathryn Stewart, center, pose together for a group photo after the Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting ceremony in the galley on August 4, 2026. - The Medical Service Corps is comprised of approximately 3,000 active and reserve officers who support ships, Fleet Marine Corps, Seabees, and special forces communities. The Medical Service Corps consists of 31 specialties of administrative professionals, scientists, and clinicians. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:56
    Photo ID: 9849416
    VIRIN: 260804-N-FB730-1017
    Resolution: 7593x4894
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCCL holds Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMCCL holds Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting
    NMCCL holds Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting
    NMCCL holds Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting

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    Medical Service Corps
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    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL
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