NMCCL holds Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting

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Commander Stephen Rogers, left, and Lieutenant Morgan Holcomb, the eldest and youngest corps members assigned to NMCCL cut the celebratory birthday cake during the Medical Service Corps 79th birthday cake-cutting ceremony in the galley on August 4, 2026. - The Medical Service Corps is comprised of approximately 3,000 active and reserve officers who support ships, Fleet Marine Corps, Seabees, and special forces communities. The Medical Service Corps consists of 31 specialties of administrative professionals, scientists, and clinicians. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)