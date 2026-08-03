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260801-N-WP460-1016, Annapolis, MD (August 1, 2026) Musician 1st Class Lourdes Rodriguez from Hyattsville, MD performs with U.S. Naval Academy Band Popular Music Group "Electric Brigade" during a concert in Easton, MD. Navy music performs to continue celebrating 250 years of history, heritage, and freedom of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Aaron Stone)