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    U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" Performs in Easton, MD [Image 16 of 16]

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    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Stone 

    United States Naval Academy Band

    260801-N-WP460-1016, Annapolis, MD (August 1, 2026) Musician 1st Class Lourdes Rodriguez from Hyattsville, MD performs with U.S. Naval Academy Band Popular Music Group "Electric Brigade" during a concert in Easton, MD. Navy music performs to continue celebrating 250 years of history, heritage, and freedom of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Aaron Stone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:50
    Photo ID: 9849388
    VIRIN: 260801-N-WP460-1016
    Resolution: 5573x3849
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" Performs in Easton, MD [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Aaron Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Locals Dance During U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performance
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD
    U.S. Naval Academy Band's &quot;Electric Brigade&quot; Performs in Easton, MD

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    Naval Academy
    popular music
    Annapolis
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    Promotion
    Naval Academy Band

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