260801-N-WP460-1014, Annapolis, MD (August 1, 2026) Musician 1st Class William Camps performs with U.S. Naval Academy Band Popular Music Group "Electric Brigade" during a concert in Easton, MD. Navy music performs to continue celebrating 250 years of history, heritage, and freedom of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Aaron Stone)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9849383
|VIRIN:
|260801-N-WP460-1014
|Resolution:
|4784x4203
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" Performs in Easton, MD [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Aaron Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.