Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start PANAMAX 2026 exercise

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Two Panamanians perform a traditional dance during the Pacific Task Force Opening Ceremony hosted at Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Panama, Aug. 3, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)