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    Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start PANAMAX 2026 exercise [Image 3 of 4]

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    Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start PANAMAX 2026 exercise

    PANAMA

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Kevin He, executive office of the Sentinel-class USCGC Robert Ward (WPC-1130), laughs while speaking with two members of the Panamanian National Aeronaval Service during the Pacific Task Force Opening Ceremony hosted at Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Panama, Aug. 3, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9848660
    VIRIN: 260803-G-PV420-1111
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start PANAMAX 2026 exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 William Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start PANAMAX 2026 exercise
    Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start PANAMAX 2026 exercise
    Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start PANAMAX 2026 exercise
    Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start PANAMAX 2026 exercise

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    Panama hosts pre-sail conference opening ceremony at start of PANAMAX 2026 exercise

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    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    Panama
    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command
    PANAMAX26

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