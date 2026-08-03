U.S. military working dog Glen, 100th Security Forces Squadron, lies in a tunnel during daily training at RAF Mildenhall, England June 30, 2026. Through specialized and continuous training routines, MWDs demonstrate their critical importance during missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 07:37
|Photo ID:
|9848392
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-XJ093-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th SFS military working dogs: lethality on all fours. [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.