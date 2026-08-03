100th SFS military working dogs: lethality on all fours.

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U.S. military working dog Glen, 100th Security Forces Squadron, lies in a tunnel during daily training at RAF Mildenhall, England June 30, 2026. The goal of conducting daily maneuvers is to sharpen the dogs’ tactical lethality, highlighting the essential role the canine team has in base defence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)