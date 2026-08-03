100th SFS military working dogs: lethality on all fours

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U.S. military working dog Glen, 100th Security Forces Squadron, lies in a tunnel during daily training at RAF Mildenhall, England June 30, 2026. Through specialized and continuous training routines, MWDs demonstrate their critical importance during missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)