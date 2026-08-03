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    100th SFS military working dogs: lethality on all fours [Image 1 of 3]

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    100th SFS military working dogs: lethality on all fours

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. military working dog Glen, 100th Security Forces Squadron, lies in a tunnel during daily training at RAF Mildenhall, England June 30, 2026. The goal of conducting daily maneuvers is to sharpen the dogs’ tactical lethality, highlighting the essential role the canine team has in base defence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 07:25
    Photo ID: 9848387
    VIRIN: 260630-F-XJ093-1005
    Resolution: 5680x3779
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100th SFS military working dogs: lethality on all fours [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    canine
    training
    military working dog
    MWD

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