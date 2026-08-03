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    George Washington Reception [Image 4 of 9]

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    George Washington Reception

    VIETNAM

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Barnell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors parade the colors in the hangar bay during a reception aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), as part of a scheduled port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, Aug. 3, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 07:22
    Photo ID: 9848373
    VIRIN: 260803-N-JG170-1213
    Resolution: 4778x3185
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, George Washington Reception [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jack Barnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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