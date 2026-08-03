George Washington Reception

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Sailors parade the colors in the hangar bay during a reception aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), as part of a scheduled port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, Aug. 3, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)