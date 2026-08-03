Sailors parade the colors in the hangar bay during a reception aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), as part of a scheduled port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, Aug. 3, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 07:22
|Photo ID:
|9848373
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-JG170-1213
|Resolution:
|4778x3185
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, George Washington Reception [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jack Barnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.