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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire [Image 6 of 6]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz fire crews provided mutual aid support to German firefighting units in response to a tractor-trailer on fire on the A6 Autobahn between Bruchmühlbach-Miesau and Kaiserslautern on July 27. Crews from the Miesau Army Depot and Rhine Ordnance Barracks fire stations worked alongside German teams from Bruchmühlbach-Miesau and Ramstein Miesenbach to bring the fire under control using specialized hose lines and firefighting foam due to the difficulty in extinguishing the fire. The fire caused traffic disruption on the A6 for several miles. The trailer was destroyed along with its cargo, but the tractor was saved, and no injuries were reported. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Womble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 05:18
    Photo ID: 9848287
    VIRIN: 260727-A-A4479-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire

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