USAG Rheinland-Pfalz aids German fire crews to fight Autobahn vehicle fire

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KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz fire crews provided mutual aid support to German firefighting units in response to a tractor-trailer on fire on the A6 Autobahn between Bruchmühlbach-Miesau and Kaiserslautern on July 27. Crews from the Miesau Army Depot and Rhine Ordnance Barracks fire stations worked alongside German teams from Bruchmühlbach-Miesau and Ramstein Miesenbach to bring the fire under control using specialized hose lines and firefighting foam due to the difficulty in extinguishing the fire. The fire caused traffic disruption on the A6 for several miles. The trailer was destroyed along with its cargo, but the tractor was saved, and no injuries were reported. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Womble)