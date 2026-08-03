Camp Zama Soldiers and members of the local community dance together during the installation’s annual Bon Odori Festival, Aug. 1. The event, which has been going on for more than 60 years, brought together approximately 15,000 participants to celebrate culture, strengthen local partnerships, and build unit camaraderie.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9848237
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-HP857-7333
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|227.24 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie [Image 24 of 24], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
No keywords found.