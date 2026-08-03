(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie [Image 1 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama Soldiers and members of the local community dance together during the installation’s annual Bon Odori Festival, Aug. 1. The event, which has been going on for more than 60 years, brought together approximately 15,000 participants to celebrate culture, strengthen local partnerships, and build unit camaraderie.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 04:33
    Photo ID: 9848224
    VIRIN: 260801-A-HP857-1661
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 340.71 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie [Image 24 of 24], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie
    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    community engagement
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery