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    31st MEU | VMM-265 Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

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    31st MEU | VMM-265 Change of Command

    FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2026. Lt. Col. Mark Stefanski transferred the command and responsibilities of VMM-265 (Rein.) to Lt. Col. Nicholas Peters. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9848227
    VIRIN: 260731-M-BN482-1079
    Resolution: 4672x3115
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31st MEU | VMM-265 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31st MEU | VMM-265 Change of Command
    31st MEU | VMM-265 Change of Command

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    readiness, preparedness, lethality, change of command, warfighting¬

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