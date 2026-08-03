31st MEU | VMM-265 Change of Command

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U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2026. Lt. Col. Mark Stefanski transferred the command and responsibilities of VMM-265 (Rein.) to Lt. Col. Nicholas Peters. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)