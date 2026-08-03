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    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea [Image 5 of 7]

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    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing flies over Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2, July 24, 2026. KMEP 26.2 is a semiannual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9848119
    VIRIN: 260724-M-SM417-1220
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HMLA-367 flies over South Korea [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea
    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea
    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea
    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea
    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea
    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea
    HMLA-367 flies over South Korea

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    TAGS

    1st MAW
    Marines
    HMLA-367
    USMC
    KMEP 26.2

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