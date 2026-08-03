HMLA-367 flies over South Korea

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Yahir Navarrete, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, looks out of a UH-1Y Venom during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 over Osan Air Base, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 24, 2026. KMEP 26.2 is a semiannual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Navarrete is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)