CFAY Safety, City of Zushi Police Host Bicycle Safety Class

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ZUSHI, Japan (August 1, 2026) – City of Zushi police officers joined staffmembers from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Safety Department in a hands-on bicycle safety course at Ikego Natural Forest Park Joint Use Field in Zushi, Japan Saturday. August 1, 2026. The safety course promoted awareness, local partnership, and summer recreation and was part of a larger community country fair, Steak Night, hosted by CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR). (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)